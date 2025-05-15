NXPC

NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.

ИмеNXPC

Място в класиранетоNo.159

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0001%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)1,024.29%

Циркулиращо предлагане173,294,248

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.1732%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена3.8393480388979015,2025-05-15

Най-ниска цена1.4346972456799731,2025-05-15

Публичен блокчейнAVAX_CCHAIN

Сектор

Социални медии

