NULS

NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.

ИмеNULS

Място в класиранетоNo.1180

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)8.62%

Циркулиращо предлагане112,652,950.65889737

Максимално предлагане210,000,000

Общо предлагане131,749,882.16740803

Скорост на циркулация0.5364%

Дата на издаване2017-10-26 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.098 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена8.54049015045166,2018-01-10

Най-ниска цена0.0238252744014919,2025-04-19

Публичен блокчейнNULS

NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.

