NULS
NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.
ИмеNULS
Място в класиранетоNo.1180
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)8.62%
Циркулиращо предлагане112,652,950.65889737
Максимално предлагане210,000,000
Общо предлагане131,749,882.16740803
Скорост на циркулация0.5364%
Дата на издаване2017-10-26 00:00:00
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.098 USDT
Рекорд за всички времена8.54049015045166,2018-01-10
Най-ниска цена0.0238252744014919,2025-04-19
Публичен блокчейнNULS
Сектор
Социални медии
