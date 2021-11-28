NABOX

Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.

ИмеNABOX

Място в класиранетоNo.2225

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане208,614,091,935.19

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.2086%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000375839325844436,2021-11-28

Най-ниска цена0.000001572508954823,2025-04-20

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Социални медии

