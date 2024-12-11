MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

ИмеMYSTERY

Място в класиранетоNo.1865

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,00%

Циркулиращо предлагане420 690 000 000 000

Максимално предлагане420 690 000 000 000

Общо предлагане420 690 000 000 000

Скорост на циркулация1%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Най-ниска цена0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

