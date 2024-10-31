MOCA

$MOCA is the underlying resource that powers the Moca Network, an interoperable consumer network with a pre-existing ecosystem of 450+ companies seeded by Mocaverse and Animoca Brands. With $MOCA, users can gain access to and participate in consumer dApps in key cultural verticals like gaming, sports, music, and IP. This is enabled by Mocaverse’s interoperable infrastructure layer of Account, Identity, Points, and Reputation.

Място в класиранетоNo.184

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.95%

Циркулиращо предлагане2,676,888,888.2

Максимално предлагане8,888,888,888

Общо предлагане8,888,888,888

Скорост на циркулация0.3011%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.4914401125466104,2024-12-25

Най-ниска цена0.060944994004711456,2024-10-31

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

