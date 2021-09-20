MMUI

MetaMUI is a decentralized, identity-based meta-blockchain designed to transform the global financial infrastructure by replacing the traditional credit-based economy with a sustainable, crowd-investment model. It uniquely solves the digital currency trilemma—privacy, identity, and programmability—by enabling privacy-preserving, regulation-compliant digital currencies without relying on blockchain consensus or central servers. Targeting leadership in the no-code Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) market, MetaMUI offers an all-in-one platform integrating identity and token blockchains, streamlining dApp development and surpassing competitors like Avacloud, Ripple, and Ethereum. Its sustainable token economy is fueled by service fees for governance, identity registration, asset tokenization, and more, ensuring long-term value growth. With advanced features like peer-to-peer offline payments, secure asset verification, and decentralized identity services, MetaMUI is positioned to lead in digital finance, CBDCs, and blockchain innovation.

ИмеMMUI

Място в класиранетоNo.815

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,05%

Циркулиращо предлагане476 246 491

Максимално предлагане800 000 000

Общо предлагане800 000 000

Скорост на циркулация0.5953%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.96302911550904,2021-09-20

Най-ниска цена0.02990363044572816,2024-11-24

Публичен блокчейнMMUI

Сектор

Социални медии

