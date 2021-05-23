METIS

Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

Място в класиранетоNo.321

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)215,50%

Циркулиращо предлагане6.377.034,342

Максимално предлагане10.000.000

Общо предлагане10.000.000

Скорост на циркулация0.6377%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена322.9957981463216,2022-01-16

Най-ниска цена3.29299133,2021-05-23

Публичен блокчейнETH

