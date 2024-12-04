MEAI

Introducing the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci to improve both your health and wealth.Create a unique avatar that grows alongside your personal journey. With MeAI, turn daily routines into exciting challenges, earn rewards, and experience a gamified approach to self-care. As you progress, gain experience, level up, unlock exclusive features, and connect with a community - all while making your health and wellness journey more fun and engaging.

ИмеMEAI

Място в класиранетоNo.9102

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане0

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.1129764500107023,2024-12-04

Най-ниска цена0.000539094535466488,2025-05-06

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Социални медии

