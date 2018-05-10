MAN

The Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse.

ИмеMAN

Място в класиранетоNo.1337

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.05%

Циркулиращо предлагане461,768,914.01366436

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане761,768,914.0136644

Скорост на циркулация0.4617%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена1.7901400327682495,2018-05-10

Най-ниска цена0.004471874686648602,2022-11-13

Публичен блокчейнMAN

ВъведениеThe Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.