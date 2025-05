MANC

Mancium is a token that allows you to participate actively in the MANC ecosystem, which is growing very effectively and successfully at a great rate. Mancium will be used in in-app game purchases, and will have a number of further benefits for its holders. It will be the only token that will allow the purchase of many items and features in MANC’s applications. Those users who hold their Manciums during particular scheduled periods will be provided with even further advantages such as stake interests and bonuses. Another benefit Mancium holders are provided with is the opportunity to join MANC Academy. Besides MANC Academy candidates, Manciums will be used by those users interested in metaverse. Meta versions of MANC games applications will be available only to Mancium holders and holders of Mancium-related NFTs.

ИмеMANC

Място в класиранетоNo.1607

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.30%

Циркулиращо предлагане10,000,000

Максимално предлагане100,000,000

Общо предлагане100,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.1%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена8.647274376635101,2024-11-10

Най-ниска цена0.1268864569414022,2025-03-15

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

