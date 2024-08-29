LTD
The $LTD token underpins the Dream Media Platform, a decentralized marketplace designed to connect advertisers with publishers across Web2 and Web3 environments. The platform provides a streamlined interface for managing ad campaigns, enabling precise targeting and effective allocation of ad spending. Advertisers can upload ads, select demographics, and manage budgets, while publishers can incorporate ads into their content seamlessly.
ИмеLTD
Място в класиранетоNo.2579
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%
Циркулиращо предлагане104,068,818,580
Максимално предлагане333,333,333,333
Общо предлагане331,794,333,333
Скорост на циркулация0.3122%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.000067596913167233,2024-08-29
Най-ниска цена0.000000986417043272,2025-04-09
Публичен блокчейнETH
Сектор
Социални медии
