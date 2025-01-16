LMT

LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.

ИмеLMT

Място в класиранетоNo.970

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.07%

Циркулиращо предлагане830,139,203

Максимално предлагане999,986,889

Общо предлагане830,139,203

Скорост на циркулация0.8301%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.25195247504199564,2025-01-16

Най-ниска цена0.006526137340089881,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнSOL

ВъведениеLIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.