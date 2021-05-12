LAT

PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.

Място в класиранетоNo.726

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,07%

Циркулиращо предлагане6 552 675 335,060237

Максимално предлагане0

Общо предлагане10 250 000 000

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване2021-05-12 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.89407158,2021-05-12

Най-ниска цена0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29

Публичен блокчейнLAT

