PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs.
Място в класиранетоNo.726
Пазарна капитализация$0,00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,07%
Циркулиращо предлагане6 552 675 335,060237
Максимално предлагане0
Общо предлагане10 250 000 000
Скорост на циркулация%
Дата на издаване2021-05-12 00:00:00
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.89407158,2021-05-12
Най-ниска цена0.000119769693151375,2024-09-29
