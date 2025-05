KIN

Kin is a cryptocurrency used for microtransactions in consumer apps. Millions of people are earning and spending Kin across an ecosystem of numerous apps, making it the most used cryptocurrency by mainstream consumers. Developers can add Kin to their existing consumer apps with a few lines of code, instantly unlocking Kin experiences for their users. Developers are compensated through the Kin Rewards Engine which is similar to the Bitcoin Block Reward, except it pays developers for getting their users to earn and spend Kin. The apps that have integrated Kin are a mix of social apps, content platforms, and games. Users are spending Kin on content, tipping creators, and buying in-game items, and they are earning Kin by watching ads or filling out surveys. Kin is a growing mini economy in the digital world where everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions.

ИмеKIN

Място в класиранетоNo.1342

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане2,757,861,681,637.17

Максимално предлагане2,757,861,681,637.17

Общо предлагане2,757,861,681,637.17

Скорост на циркулация1%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.001493489951826632,2018-01-06

Най-ниска цена0.000001791422138988,2025-05-28

Публичен блокчейнSOL

ВъведениеKin is a cryptocurrency used for microtransactions in consumer apps. Millions of people are earning and spending Kin across an ecosystem of numerous apps, making it the most used cryptocurrency by mainstream consumers. Developers can add Kin to their existing consumer apps with a few lines of code, instantly unlocking Kin experiences for their users. Developers are compensated through the Kin Rewards Engine which is similar to the Bitcoin Block Reward, except it pays developers for getting their users to earn and spend Kin. The apps that have integrated Kin are a mix of social apps, content platforms, and games. Users are spending Kin on content, tipping creators, and buying in-game items, and they are earning Kin by watching ads or filling out surveys. Kin is a growing mini economy in the digital world where everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.