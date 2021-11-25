KILT

KILT – Represent Your Identity Without Revealing Your Identity You can tell a lot about a person in Scotland by looking at their kilt! But while the individual pattern can represent the “clan” or affiliations of the wearer, it doesn’t reveal private details, like their name or address. Similarly, KILT Protocol provides a way to represent your identity without revealing things you prefer to keep private. KILT brings the old process of trust in real-world verifiable credentials (passport, driving licence, certificate, etc.) to the digital world, while keeping your data private and in your possession. KILT can also be used to create identifiers for machines, services and anything that identities can be built on.

ИмеKILT

Място в класиранетоNo.1750

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.30%

Циркулиращо предлагане49,420,140

Максимално предлагане290,560,000

Общо предлагане151,251,450

Скорост на циркулация0.17%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена13.488766265013377,2021-11-25

Най-ниска цена0.030651272850522195,2025-04-10

Публичен блокчейнKILT

Сектор

Социални медии

