Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

Място в класиранетоNo.2683

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.03%

Циркулиращо предлагане255,538,596

Максимално предлагане2,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,997,249,433

Скорост на циркулация0.1277%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.05802041506845649,2023-08-22

Най-ниска цена0.000463150077110209,2024-09-22

Публичен блокчейнZKSYNCERA

Сектор

Социални медии

