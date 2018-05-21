IOTX
IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.
ИмеIOTX
Място в класиранетоNo.232
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.15%
Циркулиращо предлагане9,441,368,979
Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000
Общо предлагане9,441,368,983
Скорост на циркулация0.9441%
Дата на издаване2018-05-21 00:00:00
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.007 USDT
Рекорд за всички времена0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13
Най-ниска цена0.00123909173461,2020-03-13
Публичен блокчейнIOTX
Сектор
Социални медии
