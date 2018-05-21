IOTX

IoTeX began the journey in 2017 to build the Internet of Trusted Things, where all physical and virtual “things” — humans, machines, businesses, and dApps — can efficiently exchange information and value at the global scale. Backed by a global team of research scientists and top engineers, IoTeX combines auto-scalable blockchain, trusted hardware and edge computing to realize the full potential of IoT. Some of the key innovations of IoTeX Network are: blockchain-in-blockchain architecture for heterogeneous computing, fast and robust Roll-DPoS consensus and lightweight privacy-preserving computation.

ИмеIOTX

Място в класиранетоNo.232

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.15%

Циркулиращо предлагане9,441,368,979

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане9,441,368,983

Скорост на циркулация0.9441%

Дата на издаване2018-05-21 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.007 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена0.2610923318933593,2021-11-13

Най-ниска цена0.00123909173461,2020-03-13

Публичен блокчейнIOTX

Сектор

Социални медии

