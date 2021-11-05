IMX

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

Място в класиранетоNo.71

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0003%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)1.74%

Циркулиращо предлагане1,841,869,206.3898141

Максимално предлагане2,000,000,000

Общо предлагане2,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.9209%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена9.49739338704633,2021-11-26

Най-ниска цена0,2021-11-05

Публичен блокчейнETH

