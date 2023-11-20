IMGNAI
imgnAI is the creator token that powers the imgnAI, and PumpNai platforms - a suite of creative AI tools built for maximum fun, and maximum freedom.
Backed by HackVC in a $1.6million fundraising round, imgnAI is building a new leader in consumer AI; empowering users of all skill levels to explore, create, share, and earn.
$imgnAI is available on Ethereum, and on Base Chain via the Optimism Superbridge.
ИмеIMGNAI
Място в класиранетоNo.2615
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%
Циркулиращо предлагане776,833,333
Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000
Общо предлагане1,000,000,000
Скорост на циркулация0.7768%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.05708035719415594,2023-11-20
Най-ниска цена0.000046877671460728,2025-04-24
Публичен блокчейнNONE
Сектор
Социални медии
