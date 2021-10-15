HYVE

HYVE is a blockchain-based freelancing platform that allows both employers and freelancers to work together in a safe way. We offer the most secure marketplace for people to browse profiles of freelancer candidates and hire them, as the payments are always escrowed, furthermore all the payments are instant. HYVE can also be used by service providers who are looking to offer their services through a marketplace, making it both easy and safe to find new clients. On top of that, HYVE has the lowest fees out of all freelance platforms, more collaboration methods, built-in dispute system and even management tools to make handling employees and contractors an easy feat.

ИмеHYVE

Място в класиранетоNo.2562

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.64%

Циркулиращо предлагане25,646,075

Максимално предлагане100,000,000

Общо предлагане99,207,918

Скорост на циркулация0.2564%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.751276921406012,2021-10-15

Най-ниска цена0.006387731174975728,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

