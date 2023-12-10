HTM
Hatom has built a complete Ecosystem dedicated to fostering DeFi on MultiversX, offering a range of products designed to shape the landscape, including a lending and borrowing protocol, liquid staking, a native stablecoin, and lending as a service among other ventures. Hatom's ecosystem is committed to providing users with secure, transparent, and user-friendly access to DeFi services while emphasizing scalability and security within the MultiversX blockchain.
ИмеHTM
Място в класиранетоNo.1517
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.80%
Циркулиращо предлагане16,667,457
Максимално предлагане100,000,000
Общо предлагане100,000,000
Скорост на циркулация0.1666%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена3.5947183933695026,2023-12-10
Най-ниска цена0.1981511161436499,2025-04-07
Публичен блокчейнEGLD
