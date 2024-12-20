HSK

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

ИмеHSK

Място в класиранетоNo.573

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.57%

Циркулиращо предлагане132,500,000

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.1325%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Най-ниска цена0.32897770498658296,2025-04-16

Публичен блокчейнETH

