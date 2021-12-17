HIGH

Highstreet World is a commerce-centered metaverse, decentralized and built on an MMORPG game where brands, both traditional and crypto, can use our Merchant Portal to seamlessly integrate and build their presence in the digital world. From day 1, Highstreet strives for interoperability and already have major thought leaders from exchanges like Binance, Chains like Avax, to funds like Republic and Animoca integrated with our Metaverse as a Service layer.

ИмеHIGH

Място в класиранетоNo.578

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)13.88%

Циркулиращо предлагане73,286,293.77158035

Максимално предлагане100,000,000

Общо предлагане100,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.7328%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена40.2582090224571,2021-12-17

Най-ниска цена0.3412480229055489,2025-04-09

Публичен блокчейнBSC

