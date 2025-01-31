GPS

GoPlus Security is building Web3's first decentralized security layer, providing comprehensive protection across all blockchain networks. Through its open, permissionless, and user-driven architecture, GoPlus can be seamlessly integrated by any blockchain or project to protect their users throughout their entire transaction lifecycle. By leveraging AVS and cutting-edge AI powered security solutions, it conducts thorough risk analysis and delivers smart, efficient and decentralized security services for users. GoPlus aims to create a more secure and user-friendly Web3 on-chain interaction environment by filling the gap of security layer in the current blockchain's architecture, providing users with more effective and better-experienced on-chain security protection.

ИмеGPS

Място в класиранетоNo.633

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.42%

Циркулиращо предлагане1,636,241,368.1820111

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане10,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.1636%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.2201465019981962,2025-01-31

Най-ниска цена0.015247385630968892,2025-04-18

Публичен блокчейнBASE

Сектор

Социални медии

