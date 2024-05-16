FURY
Free-to-play post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter, powered by a single deflationary token $FURY & NFTs. Built by a team of talents from top web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft & Unity. Players engage in Co-op or PVPVE battles, scavenge for loot, craft, and strategically develop their character build and hideouts to survive and prevail. A unique blend of strategic role-playing character-building and high-stake extraction mechanics creates an addictive gameplay experience.
ИмеFURY
Място в класиранетоNo.1946
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.87%
Циркулиращо предлагане48,002,410.5739294
Максимално предлагане120,000,000
Общо предлагане120,000,000
Скорост на циркулация0.4%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.9501155181044358,2024-05-16
Най-ниска цена0.021760329892065375,2025-03-13
Публичен блокчейнBSC
