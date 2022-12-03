FNCY

FNCY is BNB Application Side Chain focused on connecting real life benefits to digital entertainment. With proven-record in game development and operation, FNCY strives to realize mass adoption of Web 3.0 with casual and accessible content. Collaborating with external game studios, IP holders, and content creators, FNCY has secured scalability and sustainability that the crypto market is in strong need of.

FNCY

Място в класиранетоNo.1566

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.01%

Циркулиращо предлагане1,105,195,252.9142075

Максимално предлагане2,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,130,695,252.9142075

Скорост на циркулация0.5525%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.10729874606729983,2022-12-03

Най-ниска цена0.002570135683170239,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнFNCY

Сектор

Социални медии

