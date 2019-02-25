FET

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

ИмеFET

Място в класиранетоNo.49

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0006%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)6.60%

Циркулиращо предлагане2,391,058,791.496169

Максимално предлагане2,719,493,897

Общо предлагане2,714,493,896.672

Скорост на циркулация0.8792%

Дата на издаване2019-02-25 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.0867 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена3.474265080421965,2024-03-28

Най-ниска цена0.00827034467596,2020-03-13

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.