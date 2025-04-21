EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

ИмеEPT

Място в класиранетоNo.807

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)1.79%

Циркулиращо предлагане2,442,518,929

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане9,999,999,990

Скорост на циркулация0.2442%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Най-ниска цена0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

