The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.

Място в класиранетоNo.486

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)1.15%

Циркулиращо предлагане410,715,985

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.4107%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена1.6841468160643183,2023-04-29

Най-ниска цена0.09420856728557322,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

