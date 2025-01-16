DUCK

DuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.

ИмеDUCK

Място в класиранетоNo.3273

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане0

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане10,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.013127834105261482,2025-01-16

Най-ниска цена0.00196542123946365,2025-04-16

Публичен блокчейнTONCOIN

