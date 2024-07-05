DCD
DecideAI is a pioneering decentralized ecosystem designed to reshape the landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) by prioritizing quality, collaboration, and ownership. Our ecosystem comprises three core components: Decide Protocol, a transparent training platform that coordinates both human and artificial intelligence to improve specialized LLMs; Decide ID, a unique verification system ensuring high-quality data contributions; and Decide Cortex, an open-source platform for accessing and sharing pre-trained LLMs and vetted datasets. By leveraging blockchain technology for privacy and transparency, DecideAI democratizes access to AI resources while rewarding contributors, setting a new industry standard for open-source collaboration. Our mission is to build AI infrastructure that not only excels in performance but also protects user privacy and fosters a sustainable, specialized workforce.
ИмеDCD
Място в класиранетоNo.1296
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.01%
Циркулиращо предлагане488,677,471
Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000
Общо предлагане981,473,305.19
Скорост на циркулация0.4886%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.110786733638958,2024-09-11
Най-ниска цена0.004780263065190912,2024-07-05
Публичен блокчейнDCD
