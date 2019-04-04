CTC

Launched on 04/04/2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain.

ИмеCTC

Място в класиранетоNo.166

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0001%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)1.99%

Циркулиращо предлагане449,416,053

Максимално предлагане600,000,000

Общо предлагане549,564,264

Скорост на циркулация0.749%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена8.7069481,2021-03-14

Най-ниска цена0.125203867478,2020-03-13

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

