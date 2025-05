CREO

Creo Engine is a gaming blockchain platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to launch their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games, we’ve named the platform ‘Creoverse’. Aside from Creoverse, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players, the games are developed through our in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games’. All games under Creo Engine Ecosystem are connected through the Assets Interchangeability feature. The platform has its in-house developer tools for developers to utilize in onboarding their games to our platform as well. Creo Engine also built a marketplace and a scholarship program for every level of players.

ИмеCREO

Място в класиранетоNo.1402

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.31%

Циркулиращо предлагане400,026,900

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане788,886,709

Скорост на циркулация0.4%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.2026071197050018,2024-03-18

Най-ниска цена0.000769553751057268,2023-11-02

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Социални медии

