COTI

COTI is a layer-1 blockchain ecosystem designed for payments. Unlike traditional blockchains, COTI doesn’t rely on Proof of Work (PoW) or Proof of Stake (PoS) to validate transactions. It adopts a unique consensus algorithm called Proof of Trust (PoT), which combines directed acyclic graph (DAG) data structure with PoW. PoT can lower transaction costs and increase throughput to up to 100,000 TPS. Its native token COTI is a cryptocurrency that operates on three different mainnets. COTI is used for paying transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards in the Treasury. You can also use COTI and other cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services with the COTI Visa debit card. The COTI MultiDAG 2.0 will allow developers, merchants, and enterprises to issue tokens that inherit Trustchain abilities, such as scalability, high throughput, low cost, and easy-to-use payment tools like COTI Pay Business.

ИмеCOTI

Място в класиранетоNo.289

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.47%

Циркулиращо предлагане2,118,444,827.8826768

Максимално предлагане4,910,000,000

Общо предлагане2,118,448,270.8286774

Скорост на циркулация0.4314%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.6825694816832438,2021-10-31

Най-ниска цена0.00622556408704,2019-11-09

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

