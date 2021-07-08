CBK

Cobak is a community platform dedicated to cryptocurrencies, facilitating communication between crypto investors and projects by managing equal permissions within the community. Crypto projects engage with investors through forums tailored for each project, enabling cost-effective marketing. It also provides an ideal environment for community management through features like application push notifications, alerts, and pinning, allowing users to access necessary information promptly.

Място в класиранетоNo.554

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)5.68%

Циркулиращо предлагане94,314,905

Максимално предлагане100,000,000

Общо предлагане100,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.9431%

Дата на издаване2021-07-08 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена16.31319095,2021-04-02

Най-ниска цена0.3886256781622459,2022-12-31

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.