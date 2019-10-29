BTM

Bytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

ИмеBTM

Място в класиранетоNo.1576

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.01%

Циркулиращо предлагане1,640,515,591.91

Максимално предлагане2,100,000,000

Общо предлагане2,100,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.7811%

Дата на издаване2019-10-29 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.038 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена1.174780011177063,2018-04-24

Най-ниска цена0.001250525573799252,2025-04-09

Публичен блокчейнETH

ВъведениеBytom is an interactive protocol of multiple byte assets. Heterogeneous byte-assets (indigenous digital currency, digital assets) that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain and atomic assets (warrants, securities, dividends, bonds, intelligence information, forecasting information and other information that exist in the physical world) can be registered, exchanged, gambled and engaged in other more complicated and contract-based interoperations via Bytom.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.