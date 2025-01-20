BSX

"BSX is developing the fastest, simplest, and most secure perpetuals DEX on the market. BSX runs on the Base L2, a custom Ethereum rollup built using the Optimism stack. It integrates an off-chain central limit order book for efficient trade matching with on-chain settlement via smart contracts on Ethereum L2. This design delivers a high-performance, low-latency trading experience akin to centralized exchanges while preserving the security and transparency of decentralized systems. BSX is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, and other prominent crypto VC investors and builders, with Arthur Hayes is BSX advisor from day 1. BSX is built by ex-Coinbase, Kraken, and FalconX team."

ИмеBSX

Място в класиранетоNo.1698

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,05%

Циркулиращо предлагане189.477.711

Максимално предлагане998.000.000

Общо предлагане998.000.000

Скорост на циркулация0.1898%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена28940.090264703733,2025-01-20

Най-ниска цена0.00896728097215095,2025-04-09

Публичен блокчейнBASE

