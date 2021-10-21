BNC

Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

ИмеBNC

Място в класиранетоNo.1240

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)7,98%

Циркулиращо предлагане44 514 019,97088336

Максимално предлагане80 000 000

Общо предлагане80 000 000

Скорост на циркулация0.5564%

Дата на издаване2021-10-21 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена6.767289497189354,2021-11-04

Най-ниска цена0,2021-10-21

Публичен блокчейнBNC

ВъведениеBifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.