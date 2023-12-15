BABYBONK

Baby Bonk is a fun, community-driven memecoin, celebrating the resurgence of the popular BONK meme. It offers a second chance to investors with its baby version. The coin operates with a total supply of 420 Quadrillion. With daily contests and burn events, Baby Bonk gets the unique touch other meme coins don't have. Baby Bonk has partnered up with PAAL AI to develop unique AI bots for the community. The project aims to build a strong community and make a significant impact in the crypto space.

ИмеBABYBONK

Място в класиранетоNo.1776

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане351,856,279,197,566,600

Максимално предлагане420,000,000,000,000,000

Общо предлагане420,000,000,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.8377%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000000000129708299,2024-03-10

Най-ниска цена0.000000000000168269,2023-12-15

Публичен блокчейнBSC

