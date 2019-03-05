ANKR

Ankr is a distributed computing platform that uses idle computing power from data centers, PCs and edge devices. Its computing power market unlocks the cloud-based sharing economy, bringing great convenience and benefits to suppliers and users. Ankr uses containers, Kubernetes, blockchain and trusted hardware to bring users a cheaper, safer and better-performing cloud. The Ankr team includes a number of consecutive entrepreneurs and senior engineers. It reached a strategic strategic cooperation with large technology companies SAP, Telefonica and DigitalOcean, which will further expand the application.

ИмеANKR

Място в класиранетоNo.258

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.13%

Циркулиращо предлагане10,000,000,000

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане10,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация1%

Дата на издаване2019-03-05 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.0066 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена0.22517936,2021-03-28

Най-ниска цена0.000711080622353,2020-03-13

Публичен блокчейнETH

