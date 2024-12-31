ALE
Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.
ИмеALE
Място в класиранетоNo.3602
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0
Циркулиращо предлагане--
Максимално предлагане0
Общо предлагане1,000,000,000
Скорост на циркулация%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.5586759490630407,2025-03-15
Най-ниска цена0.10889296506695555,2024-12-31
Публичен блокчейнBSC
Сектор
Социални медии
