Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

