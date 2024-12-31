ALE

Project Ailey is the first AI-powered Primary Agent, offering limitless possibilities across gaming, movies, and the metaverse. Ailey is a dynamic, personalized character with her own personality, living in the Aileyverse. Powered by on-device SLM, she provides hyper-personalized services and interacts with users through a human-like presence. The $ALE token drives the Aileyverse ecosystem, enabling item purchases, cosmetic upgrades, NFT transactions, and rewards. Users can customize Ailey’s appearance and participate in events, earning $ALE tokens to enhance engagement and drive ecosystem growth.

ИмеALE

Място в класиранетоNo.3602

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0

Циркулиращо предлагане--

Максимално предлагане0

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.5586759490630407,2025-03-15

Най-ниска цена0.10889296506695555,2024-12-31

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
ALE/USDT
Project Ailey
24-часов висок
24-часов нисък
Обем за 24 часа (ALE)
24-часова сума (USDT)
ALE/USDT
Project Ailey
24-часов висок
24-часов нисък
Обем за 24 часа (ALE)
24-часова сума (USDT)
