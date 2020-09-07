ACH

Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

ИмеACH

Място в класиранетоNo.198

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.22%

Циркулиращо предлагане9,075,718,399.519175

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане9,999,999,999.999989

Скорост на циркулация0.9075%

Дата на издаване2020-09-07 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.19750365,2021-08-06

Най-ниска цена0.00133775,2021-07-20

Публичен блокчейнETH

