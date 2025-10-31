Bugünkü canlı Quantum Swap qiyməti 0 USD təşkil edir. Real vaxt rejimində QSWAP / USD qiymət yeniləmələrini, canlı qrafikləri, bazar dəyərini, 24 saatlıq həcmi və daha çoxunu izləyin. İndi MEXC-də QSWAP qiymət trendini asanlıqla kəşf edin.Bugünkü canlı Quantum Swap qiyməti 0 USD təşkil edir. Real vaxt rejimində QSWAP / USD qiymət yeniləmələrini, canlı qrafikləri, bazar dəyərini, 24 saatlıq həcmi və daha çoxunu izləyin. İndi MEXC-də QSWAP qiymət trendini asanlıqla kəşf edin.

Quantum Swap Qiyməti (QSWAP)

1 QSWAP / USD Canlı Qiyməti:

--
----
-2,60%1D

USD
Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Canlı Qiymət Qrafiki
Səhifənin son yenilənməsi: 2025-10-31 14:19:29 (UTC+8)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Qiymət Məlumatları (USD)

24 saatlıq qiymət dəyişikliyi aralığı:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 saat Aşağı
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24 saat Yüksək

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0,00108259
$ 0,00108259$ 0,00108259

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0,26%

-2,69%

-35,18%

-35,18%

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) canlı qiyməti --. QSWAP son 24 saat ərzində ən aşağı $ 0 və ən yüksək $ 0 qiymətləri arasında ticarət edilərək aktiv bazar dalğalanması göstərib. QSWAP üçün bütün zamanların ən yüksək qiyməti $ 0,00108259, ən aşağı qiyməti isə $ 0 oldu.

Qısamüddətli performans baxımından, QSWAP son bir saat ərzində -0,26%, 24 saat ərzində -2,69% və son 7 gündə isə -35,18% dəyişib. Bu, sizə MEXC-də ən son qiymət tendensiyaları və bazar dinamikası haqqında qısa məlumat təqdim edir.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Bazar Məlumatları

$ 190,00K
$ 190,00K$ 190,00K

--
----

$ 190,00K
$ 190,00K$ 190,00K

10,00B
10,00B 10,00B

9.999.999.695,445187
9.999.999.695,445187 9.999.999.695,445187

Quantum Swap üzrə cari Bazar Dəyəri $ 190,00K və 24 saatlıq ticarət həcmi -- təşkil edir. QSWAP üzrə dövriyyədə olan təklif 10,00B, ümumi təklif isə 9999999695.445187 təşkil edir. Onun Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirməsi (FDV) $ 190,00K təşkil edir.

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Qiymət Tarixçəsi USD

Bu gün ərzində Quantum Swap / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 30 gündə Quantum Swap / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 60 gündə Quantum Swap / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 90 gündə Quantum Swap / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.

DövrDəyişiklik (USD)Dəyişiklik (%)
Bu gün$ 0-2,69%
30 Gün$ 0-72,83%
60 Gün$ 0-68,04%
90 Gün$ 0--

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Nədir?

What is the project about?

Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.

What makes your project unique?

  1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
  2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
  3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.

History of your project.

Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX

What’s next for your project?

Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)

What can your token be used for?

  1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
  2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
  3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
  4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
  5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
  6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
  7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
  8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.

MEXC dünyanın hər yerindən 10 milyondan çox istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjasıdır. O, ən geniş token seçimi, ən sürətli token siyahıyaalınması və bazardakı ən aşağı ticarət komissiyası ilə tanınır. İndi MEXC-ə qoşulun və bazardakı ən yüksək likvidlik və ən rəqabətli komissiyaları təcrübədən keçirərək ən yüksək səviyyəli xidmətlərdən faydalanın!

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Mənbəyi

Quantum Swap Qiymət Proqnozu (USD)

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) dəyəri sabah, gələn həftə və ya gələn ay USD ilə nə qədər olacaq? Quantum Swap (QSWAP) aktivlərinizin 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028-ci illərdə və ya hətta 10 və ya 20 il sonra dəyəri nə qədər ola bilər? Quantum Swap üçün həm qısamüddətli, həm də uzunmüddətli proqnozları kəşf etmək üçün qiymət proqnozu alətimizdən istifadə edin.

Quantum Swap qiymət proqnozunu indi yoxlayın!

QSWAP Aktivindən Yerli Valyutalara

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Tokenomikası

Quantum Swap (QSWAP) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyəri və inkişaf potensialı barədə daha dərin anlayış verə bilər. Tokenlərin necə paylandığından tutmuş təklifin idarə olunmasına qədər tokenomika layihənin iqtisadi əsasını göstərir. QSWAP tokenin geniş tokenomikası haqqında indi məlumat əldə edin!

İnsanlar Həmçinin Soruşur: Quantum Swap (QSWAP) Haqq;nda Suallar

Bugünkü Quantum Swap (QSWAP) dəyəri nə qədərdir?
USD üzrə canlı QSWAP qiyməti 0 USD təşkil edir və real vaxt rejimində ən son bazar məlumatları ilə yenilənir.
QSWAP / USD cari qiyməti nədir?
QSWAP / USD cari qiyməti $ 0 təşkil edir. Dəqiq token konvertasiyası üçün MEXC Konvertasiyasına baxın.
Quantum Swap üçün bazar dəyəri nədir?
QSWAP üçün bazar dəyəri $ 190,00K USD təşkil edir. Bazar dəyəri = cari qiymət × dövriyyədə olan təklif. Bu, tokenin ümumi bazar dəyərini və sıralamasını göstərir.
QSWAP aktivinin dövriyyədə olan təklifi nədir?
QSWAP aktivinin dövriyyədə olan təklifi 10,00B USD təşkil edir.
QSWAP üçün bütün zamanların ən yüksək qiyməti (ATH) nədir?
QSWAP ATH qiyməti olan 0,00108259 USD dəyərinə yüksəldi.
Bütün zamanların ən aşağı QSWAP qiyməti (ATL) nədir?
QSWAP ATL qiyməti olan 0 USD dəyərinə endi.
QSWAP ticarət həcmi nədir?
QSWAP üçün 24 saatlıq canlı ticarət həcmi -- USD.
QSWAP bu il daha da yüksələcək?
QSWAP bazar şərtlərindən və layihənin inkişafından asılı olaraq bu il daha da yüksələ bilər. Dərin analiz üçün QSWAP qiymət proqnozuna baxın.
Səhifənin son yenilənməsi: 2025-10-31 14:19:29 (UTC+8)

İmtina

Kriptovalyuta qiymətləri yüksək bazar risklərinə və qiymət dalğalanmalarına tabedir. Yalnız tanıdığınız və risklərini anladığınız layihə və məhsullara investisiya etməlisiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları qəbul etməzdən əvvəl öz investisiya təcrübənizi, maliyyə vəziyyətinizi, məqsədlərinizi və risk tolerantlığınızı diqqətlə nəzərdən keçirin və müstəqil maliyyə məsləhətçisi ilə məsləhətləşin. Bu material maliyyə məsləhəti kimi qiymətləndirilməməlidir. Keçmiş performansınız gələcək performans üçün etibarlı göstərici deyil. İnvestisiyanızın dəyəri həm yüksələ, həm də enə bilər və investisiya etdiyiniz məbləği geri ala bilməyə bilərsiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları yalnız sizə məxsusdur. MEXC qarşılaşacağınız hər hansı bir itkiyə görə məsuliyyət daşımır. Ətraflı məlumat üçün, zəhmət olmasa, İstifadə Şərtləri və Risk Xəbərdarlığına baxın. Əlavə olaraq, burada təqdim olunan kriptovalyutalarla əlaqəli məlumatların (məsələn, cari canlı qiymət) üçüncü tərəf mənbələrinə əsaslandığını nəzərə alın. Bu məlumatlar "olduğu kimi" təqdim edilir və hər hansı bir təqdimat və ya zəmanət olmadan yalnız məlumat məqsədilə istifadə edilməlidir. Üçüncü tərəf saytların linkləri də MEXC-in nəzarəti altında deyil. MEXC bu cür üçüncü tərəf saytlarının etibarlılığı və düzgünlüyünə görə məsuliyyət daşımır.

