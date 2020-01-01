Polkarare (PRARE) Tokenomikası
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc.
Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building.
What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually.
How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375%
Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product.
Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00%
What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are
Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
Polkarare (PRARE) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Polkarare (PRARE) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Polkarare (PRARE) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Polkarare (PRARE) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum PRARE token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
PRARE tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq PRARE tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, PRARE tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.