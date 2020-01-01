Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Tokenomikası
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Məlumatları
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War
In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate.
The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one.
Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict.
But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion.
The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm.
In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future.
Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum PEACEGUY token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
PEACEGUY tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq PEACEGUY tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, PEACEGUY tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
PEACEGUY Qiymət Proqnozu
PEACEGUY kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? PEACEGUY qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
Niyə MEXC-i Seçməlisiniz?
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.