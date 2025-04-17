PAC Project Qiyməti (PAC)
Bugün üçün canlı PAC Project (PAC) qiyməti 0.00316669 USD. Mövcud bazar dəyəri $ 177.33K USD. PAC / USD qiyməti real vaxtda yenilənir.
PAC Project Açar Bazar Performansı:
- 24 saatlıq ticarət həcmi -- USD
- Gün ərzindəki PAC Project qiymət dəyişikliyi +1.93%
- Dövrdə olan təklif: 56.00M USD.
MEXC-də PAC / USD valyutasında real vaxt yeniləmələrini əldə edin. Son məlumat və bazar analizindən xəbərdar olun. Kriptovalyuta bazarında ağıllı ticarət qərarları vermək üçün bu vacibdir. MEXC PAC ilə bağlı dəqiq qiymət məlumatları üçün əsas platformanızdır.
Bu gün ərzində PAC Project / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ 0.
Son 30 gündə PAC Project / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.0016553868.
Son 60 gündə PAC Project / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.0022767570.
Son 90 gündə PAC Project / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0.024649726783091606.
|Dövr
|Dəyişiklik (USD)
|Dəyişiklik (%)
|Bu gün
|$ 0
|+1.93%
|30 Gün
|$ -0.0016553868
|-52.27%
|60 Gün
|$ -0.0022767570
|-71.89%
|90 Gün
|$ -0.024649726783091606
|-88.61%
PAC Project üzrə ən son qiymət analizini kəşf edin: 24 saat Aşağı və Yüksək, Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi və gündəlik dəyişikliklər:
+0.03%
+1.93%
-21.35%
Bazar statistikalarına nəzər salaq: bazar dəyəri, 24 saatlıq həcm və təklif:
What is the project about? PACMan ($PAC) - the first non-native coin on the OctaSpace network, which can use in different ways. First of all, it is the Play-2-Earn system. PACMan offer games (computer and mobile). The ecosystem combines NFT trading with virtual heroes where users acquire tokens, monitor their development, and participate in battles with other players. The project’s developers pursue the goal to combine concepts such as the metaverse, play-to-earn (P2E) system, and NFTs. Secondly, project offer to use service, which for convenience collects and combines the most popular neural networks for generating and processing images, videos, voices and texts, such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Kandinsky, ChatGPT and many others. Thirdly, PACMan project allow staking use a “consensus mechanism” called Proof of Stake, which is the way to ensure that all transactions are verified and secured without a bank or payment processor in the middle. Using these technologies pac’s owners can get some profit. What makes your project unique? There is implemented a mining reward system that is different from the rest. A reward in the form of PAC tokens can be obtained by mining the main coin of the network - OCTA. Pacman develop games for mobile devices and integrate blockchain technologies into them, which allows you to synchronize your MetaMask wallet and game account. Also, project give players the opportunity to get additional PAC tokens just by playing own games and completing various tasks. History of your project. The official launch date for the project is April 8th. Already on May 1, was released the $PAC token to a large audience. In such a short time of the existence of the project, PACMan managed to do quite a lot of serious work. • Launch a test augmented reality service using our NFTs. • Launch staking pools of $OCTA and $PAC coins in various formats. • Launch the official mining pool $OCTA + $PAC • Enter a large market by opening trading on two exchanges. • Release our basic version of NFT for sale • Alpha Release AR service • Finished work on a unique NFT collection consisting of 10 different characters from movies and cartoons. • Finished work on a mobile game using blockchain technologies, NFT and token integration into the game. • Bridge $PAC (Octa.Space Network) -> $PAC (Binance Smart Chain). It will allow us to reach a large audience and scale our services, including in terms of creating/selling NFT collections that are necessary to receive rewards in our games. • AI Telegram Bot What’s next for your project? PACMan team don't plan to stop there, we still have a lot of plans that we simply must implement. Among them are: • Interactive bulletin board • Mobile online game. With a combat system, large locations, interesting mechanics. NFTs and $PAC tokens will also be introduced. • Several secret mobile projects. • System of rates and ratings with payments of $PAC tokens • Release of a full-fledged AA project for PC using blockchain technology, NFT, in-game purchases and the possibility of receiving $PAC coins • Crypto Exchange • And of course - improving existing services! What can your token be used for? Currently the PAC token can be used for: • Trading on DEX and CEX platforms. • Purchases of NFTs from our collections for various purposes (use in AR application, mobile game) • $PAC coin staking (also we can get extra coins for staking $OCTA coin) • Mining. We can mine additional $PAC coins while mining the $OCTA coin. • Play-2-Earn. You can use project tokens for in-game purchases, receiving coins for completed tasks. In the future, methods of use will be expanded, with various updates.
MEXC dünyanın hər yerindən 10 milyondan çox istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjasıdır. O, ən geniş token seçimi, ən sürətli token siyahıyaalınması və bazardakı ən aşağı ticarət komissiyası ilə tanınır. İndi MEXC-ə qoşulun və bazardakı ən yüksək likvidlik və ən rəqabətli komissiyaları təcrübədən keçirərək ən yüksək səviyyəli xidmətlərdən faydalanın!
Kriptovalyuta qiymətləri yüksək bazar risklərinə və qiymət dalğalanmalarına tabedir. Yalnız tanıdığınız və risklərini anladığınız layihə və məhsullara investisiya etməlisiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları qəbul etməzdən əvvəl öz investisiya təcrübənizi, maliyyə vəziyyətinizi, məqsədlərinizi və risk tolerantlığınızı diqqətlə nəzərdən keçirin və müstəqil maliyyə məsləhətçisi ilə məsləhətləşin. Bu material maliyyə məsləhəti kimi qiymətləndirilməməlidir. Keçmiş performansınız gələcək performans üçün etibarlı göstərici deyil. İnvestisiyanızın dəyəri həm yüksələ, həm də enə bilər və investisiya etdiyiniz məbləği geri ala bilməyə bilərsiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları yalnız sizə məxsusdur. MEXC qarşılaşacağınız hər hansı bir itkiyə görə məsuliyyət daşımır. Ətraflı məlumat üçün, zəhmət olmasa, İstifadə Şərtləri və Risk Xəbərdarlığına baxın. Əlavə olaraq, burada təqdim olunan kriptovalyutalarla əlaqəli məlumatların (məsələn, cari canlı qiymət) üçüncü tərəf mənbələrinə əsaslandığını nəzərə alın. Bu məlumatlar "olduğu kimi" təqdim edilir və hər hansı bir təqdimat və ya zəmanət olmadan yalnız məlumat məqsədilə istifadə edilməlidir. Üçüncü tərəf saytların linkləri də MEXC-in nəzarəti altında deyil. MEXC bu cür üçüncü tərəf saytlarının etibarlılığı və düzgünlüyünə görə məsuliyyət daşımır.
|1 PAC / VND
₫81.19709829
|1 PAC / AUD
A$0.0049717033
|1 PAC / GBP
￡0.0023750175
|1 PAC / EUR
€0.0027866872
|1 PAC / USD
$0.00316669
|1 PAC / MYR
RM0.013933436
|1 PAC / TRY
₺0.1208092235
|1 PAC / JPY
¥0.4513483257
|1 PAC / RUB
₽0.2607452546
|1 PAC / INR
₹0.270435326
|1 PAC / IDR
Rp53.6727038135
|1 PAC / KRW
₩4.4917280967
|1 PAC / PHP
₱0.1792979878
|1 PAC / EGP
￡E.0.1619128597
|1 PAC / BRL
R$0.0186201372
|1 PAC / CAD
C$0.0043700322
|1 PAC / BDT
৳0.3844678329
|1 PAC / NGN
₦5.0829491197
|1 PAC / UAH
₴0.1307209632
|1 PAC / VES
Bs0.22483499
|1 PAC / PKR
Rs0.8874965394
|1 PAC / KZT
₸1.6399020834
|1 PAC / THB
฿0.1054191101
|1 PAC / TWD
NT$0.1028224243
|1 PAC / AED
د.إ0.0116217523
|1 PAC / CHF
Fr0.0025650189
|1 PAC / HKD
HK$0.0245735144
|1 PAC / MAD
.د.م0.0293552163
|1 PAC / MXN
$0.0630804648