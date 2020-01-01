Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomikası
Kozue (KOZUE) Məlumatları
Kozue and Neiro, once just two small lives lost in the vast sea of a bustling animal shelter, found solace in each other's company. Their days were spent huddled close, the warmth of their shared fur a comforting reminder that they were not alone in the world. As littermates, their bond was unique, forged in the common hope that someday, they'd find their forever homes.
That day came, but not without its bittersweet twist. Neiro, with his charismatic charm and undeniable appeal, was soon adopted into a home that recognized his potential for stardom. He became a sensation, his name whispered in awe among the pet community, his face adorning magazines, and his life a whirlwind of events and appearances.
Kozue, though adopted into a different home, watched from the sidelines, her heart swelling with pride for her brother. Despite the distance and the fame that surrounded Neiro, their connection never waned. She kept tabs on him through social media, clips of his adventures, and the occasional update from their past shelter mates.
Their bond, built on the humble beginnings of shared meals from a shelter bowl and the soft comfort of being curled up together against the cold, remained unbreakable. Kozue, now in a loving home herself, often thought of the days they spent side by side, dreaming of better lives. She knew, even from afar, that they were both living out those dreams, but always with a piece of their heart left with each other.
Neiro, for his part, would often look into the camera during interviews or photo shoots, his eyes seeming to search for something or someone. Those who knew him well could tell he was thinking of Kozue, his protector, his confidante, his sister from the shelter days. Their story, though now filled with fame on one side, was at its core a testament to the enduring power of sibling bonds, no matter the circumstances of their beginning or the paths their lives took.
Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Kozue (KOZUE) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Kozue (KOZUE) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Kozue (KOZUE) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum KOZUE token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
KOZUE tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.