Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Tokenomikası
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Məlumatları
This project is about Kekius Maximusa, Elon Musk's new character in Path of Exile 2. This is the continuation of his previous character, Kekius Maximus, which Elon Musk played in the original Path of Exile. Starting from April 4th, Elon Musk will be going live again, marking a new chapter in his journey as Kekius Maximusa, and we have created a meme to support both Elon and his character on this exciting, long road ahead.
Elon Musk, known for his ventures in space exploration, electric vehicles, and even the realm of artificial intelligence, has always had a knack for bringing unexpected fun and excitement to his followers. Path of Exile 2 provides him with a new platform to engage with his fans in a fresh and interactive way, offering an entertaining blend of gaming and personal branding. By resurrecting Kekius Maximus in the form of Kekius Maximusa, Elon is taking fans on another adventure, and it’s one that promises to be filled with challenges, victories, and lots of laughs along the way.
Kekius Maximus, Elon’s previous character, was an iconic part of Path of Exile's community, known for its humorous and occasionally absurd interactions with other players. With the release of Path of Exile 2, Elon’s decision to continue this legacy through the new iteration of the character, Kekius Maximusa, shows his commitment to both the game and its community. The transition from one character to the other symbolizes growth, adaptation, and the endless possibilities within the Path of Exile universe.
As Elon goes live again on April 4th, the gaming community eagerly anticipates his return, eager to see what new adventures and memes will come from his online persona. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we’ve created a meme that pays tribute to Kekius Maximusa and the excitement that surrounds this next chapter in Elon Musk’s gaming journey. This meme is not just about the game—it’s a way for fans to join Elon on his epic quest, showing their support for his character and the world of Path of Exile 2.
In the coming months, as Kekius Maximusa embarks on this long journey, we look forward to seeing how this story unfolds. With Elon Musk leading the charge, we can expect plenty of entertainment, humor, and perhaps even some unexpected twists along the way.
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Kekius Maximusa (KEKIUSA) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum KEKIUSA token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
KEKIUSA tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq KEKIUSA tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, KEKIUSA tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
KEKIUSA Qiymət Proqnozu
KEKIUSA kriptovalyutasının qiymətinin nə olacağını bilmək istəyirsiniz? KEKIUSA qiymət proqnozu səhifəmiz bazar yanaşması, keçmiş trendlər və texniki göstəriciləri birləşdirərək gələcək qiymət hərəkətləri barədə məlumat verir.
Niyə MEXC-i Seçməlisiniz?
MEXC dünya üzrə milyonlarla istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən ən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjalarından biridir. Yeni başlayan və ya peşəkar olmağınızdan asılı olmayaraq MEXC sizin kriptovalyutaya gedən ən asan yolunuzdur.
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.