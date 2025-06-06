Forest Knight Qiyməti (KNIGHT)
Bugün üçün canlı Forest Knight (KNIGHT) qiyməti 0,00760837 USD. Mövcud bazar dəyəri $ 353,77K USD. KNIGHT / USD qiyməti real vaxtda yenilənir.
Forest Knight Açar Bazar Performansı:
- 24 saatlıq ticarət həcmi -- USD
- Gün ərzindəki Forest Knight qiymət dəyişikliyi -13,83%
- Dövrdə olan təklif: 46,50M USD.
MEXC-də KNIGHT / USD valyutasında real vaxt yeniləmələrini əldə edin. Son məlumat və bazar analizindən xəbərdar olun. Kriptovalyuta bazarında ağıllı ticarət qərarları vermək üçün bu vacibdir. MEXC KNIGHT ilə bağlı dəqiq qiymət məlumatları üçün əsas platformanızdır.
Bu gün ərzində Forest Knight / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ -0,00122175854249912.
Son 30 gündə Forest Knight / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ +0,0011313623.
Son 60 gündə Forest Knight / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ +0,0041793917.
Son 90 gündə Forest Knight / USD qiymət dəyişikliyi $ +0,000483690474110241.
|Dövr
|Dəyişiklik (USD)
|Dəyişiklik (%)
|Bu gün
|$ -0,00122175854249912
|-13,83%
|30 Gün
|$ +0,0011313623
|+14,87%
|60 Gün
|$ +0,0041793917
|+54,93%
|90 Gün
|$ +0,000483690474110241
|+6,79%
Forest Knight üzrə ən son qiymət analizini kəşf edin: 24 saat Aşağı və Yüksək, Bütün Zamanların Ən Yüksəyi və gündəlik dəyişikliklər:
-1,36%
-13,83%
-8,65%
Bazar statistikalarına nəzər salaq: bazar dəyəri, 24 saatlıq həcm və təklif:
Forest Knight is a Play-to-Earn mobile game powered by Ethereum & Polygon Layer 2. This Free-to-Play Turn-Based Strategy game allows players to build their own team of brave heroes that have all traveled from different realms to join the battle against the Skeleton Master. Your goal is to level up your heroes and equip them with unique and powerful NFTs to aid them in this journey. During this long journey, you will challenge other knights of the kingdom in the PvP Arena for great rewards, join guilds with like-minded knights and fight in mass battles versus other guilds, train your own pets and gain $KNIGHT tokens every step of the way. If you haven’t tried our game yet, feel free to try the public Early Access of Forest Knight The $KNIGHT token is a native, utility token used for: Marketplace Trading Upgrading & Merging NFTs Staking in Buildings Guild Wars Bounties PVP Tournament Entries Blockchain Pet Evolution What makes Forest Knight Unique? By adopting a Free-to-Play model, in Forest Knight, you will be able to play the game and earn both NFTs and Tokens, without having to invest anything but time. No large initial deposits, no odd subscription models. The team is focused on enriching the player’s experience by adding many fun and unique features and not just rely on NFTs to make it look cool. You can always find something fun and productive to do in Forest Knight. Balancing the PVP and PVE features of the game, the developers are focused on creating a journey for all types of players - casuals and hardcore grinders. For players that love the PVE experience, we have Adventure Mode, a series of missions culminating in the fight against the Skeleton Master. And for the players that really just want to fight other players, we have the Arena and Guild Wars. The game features a deceptively simple presentation with eye-catching fantasy graphics that conceal deep strategic structure and tactical nuance underneath. As you progress through the game, you'll recruit new heroes to join you in the battle to protect the realms, each with their own strengths and weaknesses (plus weapons and accessories) that provide varying advantages and drawbacks against enemy teams. Ultimately, the team wants to create an enjoyable game whose experience is enhanced by NFT collectibles and not the other way around. Earning money from playing should just be a byproduct of enjoying yourself while playing the game, which is exactly what Chrono Games aims to do with Forest Knight.
MEXC dünyanın hər yerindən 10 milyondan çox istifadəçi tərəfindən etibar edilən qabaqcıl kriptovalyuta birjasıdır. O, ən geniş token seçimi, ən sürətli token siyahıyaalınması və bazardakı ən aşağı ticarət komissiyası ilə tanınır. İndi MEXC-ə qoşulun və bazardakı ən yüksək likvidlik və ən rəqabətli komissiyaları təcrübədən keçirərək ən yüksək səviyyəli xidmətlərdən faydalanın!
Kriptovalyuta qiymətləri yüksək bazar risklərinə və qiymət dalğalanmalarına tabedir. Yalnız tanıdığınız və risklərini anladığınız layihə və məhsullara investisiya etməlisiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları qəbul etməzdən əvvəl öz investisiya təcrübənizi, maliyyə vəziyyətinizi, məqsədlərinizi və risk tolerantlığınızı diqqətlə nəzərdən keçirin və müstəqil maliyyə məsləhətçisi ilə məsləhətləşin. Bu material maliyyə məsləhəti kimi qiymətləndirilməməlidir. Keçmiş performansınız gələcək performans üçün etibarlı göstərici deyil. İnvestisiyanızın dəyəri həm yüksələ, həm də enə bilər və investisiya etdiyiniz məbləği geri ala bilməyə bilərsiniz. İnvestisiya qərarları yalnız sizə məxsusdur. MEXC qarşılaşacağınız hər hansı bir itkiyə görə məsuliyyət daşımır. Ətraflı məlumat üçün, zəhmət olmasa, İstifadə Şərtləri və Risk Xəbərdarlığına baxın. Əlavə olaraq, burada təqdim olunan kriptovalyutalarla əlaqəli məlumatların (məsələn, cari canlı qiymət) üçüncü tərəf mənbələrinə əsaslandığını nəzərə alın. Bu məlumatlar "olduğu kimi" təqdim edilir və hər hansı bir təqdimat və ya zəmanət olmadan yalnız məlumat məqsədilə istifadə edilməlidir. Üçüncü tərəf saytların linkləri də MEXC-in nəzarəti altında deyil. MEXC bu cür üçüncü tərəf saytlarının etibarlılığı və düzgünlüyünə görə məsuliyyət daşımır.
|1 KNIGHT / VND
₫200,21425655
|1 KNIGHT / AUD
A$0,0116408061
|1 KNIGHT / GBP
￡0,0055541101
|1 KNIGHT / EUR
€0,0066192819
|1 KNIGHT / USD
$0,00760837
|1 KNIGHT / MYR
RM0,0321073214
|1 KNIGHT / TRY
₺0,2989328573
|1 KNIGHT / JPY
¥1,0953009452
|1 KNIGHT / RUB
₽0,5963440406
|1 KNIGHT / INR
₹0,6524938112
|1 KNIGHT / IDR
Rp124,7273570928
|1 KNIGHT / KRW
₩10,3234168345
|1 KNIGHT / PHP
₱0,423786209
|1 KNIGHT / EGP
￡E.0,3776794868
|1 KNIGHT / BRL
R$0,0424547046
|1 KNIGHT / CAD
C$0,0103473832
|1 KNIGHT / BDT
৳0,9299710651
|1 KNIGHT / NGN
₦11,8695137022
|1 KNIGHT / UAH
₴0,3152908528
|1 KNIGHT / VES
Bs0,74562026
|1 KNIGHT / PKR
Rs2,1467776792
|1 KNIGHT / KZT
₸3,881790374
|1 KNIGHT / THB
฿0,2483371968
|1 KNIGHT / TWD
NT$0,2277185141
|1 KNIGHT / AED
د.إ0,0279227179
|1 KNIGHT / CHF
Fr0,0062388634
|1 KNIGHT / HKD
HK$0,0596496208
|1 KNIGHT / MAD
.د.م0,0696165855
|1 KNIGHT / MXN
$0,1456242018