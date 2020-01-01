Fluffington (FLUFFI) Tokenomikası
Fluffington (FLUFFI) Məlumatları
Fluffington (FLUFFI) Tokenomikası və Qiymət Analizi
Fluffington (FLUFFI) üçün bazar dəyəri, təklif detalları, FDV və qiymət tarixçəsi daxil olmaqla əsas tokenomikanı və qiymət məlumatlarını kəşf edin. Tokenin cari dəyərini və bazar mövqeyini bir baxışda anlayın.
Fluffington (FLUFFI) Tokenomikası: Əsas Göstəricilər və İstifadə Halları
Fluffington (FLUFFI) tokenomikasını anlamaq onun uzunmüddətli dəyərini, davamlılığını və potensialını təhlil etmək üçün vacibdir.
Əsas Göstəricilər və Hesablanma Üsulları:
Ümumi Təchizat:
Yaradılmış və ya yaradılacaq maksimum FLUFFI token sayı.
Dövriyyədə Olan Təklif:
Hal-hazırda bazarda olan və hərkəs tərəfindən saxlanıla bilən token sayı.
Maksimum Təklif:
FLUFFI tokenin ümumi sayına qoyulmuş maksimum limit.
FDV (Tamamilə Azaldılmış Dəyərləndirmə):
Hazırkı qiymət × maksimum təklif kimi hesablanır və bu, bütün tokenlər dövriyyədə olduqda ümumi bazar dəyərinin proqnozunu verir.
İnflyasiya Faizi:
Yeni tokenlərin nə qədər sürətlə buraxıldığını əks etdirir və azlıq və uzunmüddətli qiymət hərəkətinə təsir göstərir.
Bu Göstəricilər Treyderlər Üçün Niyə Vacibdir?
Yüksək dövriyyədə olan təklif = Daha çox likvidlik.
Limitli maksimum təklif + aşağı inflyasiya = Uzunmüddətli qiymət artımı potensialı.
Şəffaf token paylanması = Layihəyə daha çox etimad və mərkəzləşdirilmiş idarəetmə riskinin azalması.
Yüksək FDV və aşağı cari bazar dəyəri = Mümkün həddən artıq dəyərləndirmə siqnalları.
Artıq FLUFFI tokenomikasını başa düşdünüzsə, FLUFFI tokenin canlı qiymətini kəşf edin!
İmtina
Bu səhifədəki tokenomika məlumatları üçüncü tərəf mənbələrindən götürülüb. MEXC onun dəqiqliyinə zəmanət vermir. Zəhmət olmasa, investisiya etməzdən əvvəl ətraflı araşdırma aparın.